Off-duty San Diego police officers, firefighters unharmed in Las Vegas shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe. 

Authorities confirmed Monday none of them were injured in the mass shooting that took place at the concert on Sunday.  

Chief Shelley Zimmerman tweeted overnight a message of support for the victims, promising San Diego Police Department is monitoring the situation. 

San Diego Fire-Rescue chief Brian Fennessy also released a statement expressing his condolences: 

SD Fire-Rescue sends our condolences and prayers to all those affected by this horrific and tragic shooting.  

Several of our firefighters (off duty) are in Las Vegas. At this point we believe they are safe but we will continue to gather information as to their status.  

