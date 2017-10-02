Former News 8 employee was at festival during Las Vegas shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The wife of a longtime News 8 employee was at the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday when the gunfire erupted.

Jan Blake, who is also a former KFMB employee and married to a long time current employee, was there with two friends from orange county.

They stood still looking around after hearing shots.

"Then it went again... and I thought 'oh my goodness, they're shooting. Somebody's shooting," said Jan.

She and her friends ran toward their chairs and laid on the ground as the shooting spree continued for what Jan said seemed like eternity.

The three women had no idea where the bullets were flying from, saying it sounded like a shooter was getting closer and closer as they were still unaware the lone shooter was high above them inside the Mandalay Bay.

Another concert goer who had been shot and was bleeding sheltered near Blake and her friends.

After shots had stopped he told Blake and her friends they should run so they did.

All three women made it safely first to a hotel and then safely to their own room in a nearby timeshare.

Hotels up and down the strip started to lock down after the shooting.

After making it to their room, Blake and her friends opened it up to a dozen strangers who had nowhere else to go.

RELATED COVERAGE