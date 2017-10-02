Las Vegas Shows Canceled in Wake of Deadly Shooting at Music Festival

Tom Petty was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California.
Las Vegas regulars are in disbelief after a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing over 50 concertgoers and leaving hundreds injured.
"GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY," Billy Eichner declared on Twitter after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing over 50 people and injuring hundreds more.
Nothing says “relaxing beach day” quite like getting chased around by your frenemy… who’s holding a dildo.