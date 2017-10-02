Scene of the Crime: Inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel Where Vegas Sh - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Scene of the Crime: Inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel Where Vegas Shooter Began Concert Bloodbath

Updated: Oct 2, 2017 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.