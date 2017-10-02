Sasha Pieterse Spills 'Perfectionists' Details: Emison, the Twins & Where It Picks Up Post-'PLL'! (Exclusive)

Frankie Muniz is ready to bust out his best boy band dance moves in the ballroom!
ET caught up with the Malcolm in the Middle star at the Knott's Scary Farm event in Buena Park, California, on Friday, where he teased his upcoming week three performance on Dancing With the Stars.
This week, t...
Las Vegas’ biggest resort groups are canceling shows in the wake of Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.
Tom Petty was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California.
Las Vegas regulars are in disbelief after a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing over 50 concertgoers and leaving hundreds injured.