Help Humanity

In times of crisis, San Diegans come together to alleviate suffering, help those in need and strive to maintain human dignity for all. Please join the KFMB Stations, make a donation or give of your time to those who desperately need our help NOW.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS

To locate a loved one, the City of Las Vegas issued this number: Call (866) 535-5654.

Family reunification center has been set up at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building B, in Las Vegas.



To donate blood in the Las Vegas area:

Labor Health & Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, or with United Blood Services at various locations in Nevada.

To donate blood outside the Las Vegas area:

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO READ Important information issued by the San Diego Blood Bank regarding sending blood donations to Las Vegas. Make an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

To make a monetary donation, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has started a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Sunday night's shooting.

MARIA RELIEF & AID TO PUERTO RICO

Residents of Puerto Rico desperately need help.

Below is a list of agencies providing direct aid: Hurricane Maria Children’s Relief Fund

UNICEF USA: Donate here

MEXICO EARTHQUAKE RELIEF

Click here for donation and relief agency information and how to reach loved ones.

IRMA RELIEF

Support Irma & Harvey Disaster Relief

HARVEY RELIEF

Thank you for your generous donations. Together we raised more than $2 million dollars.

If you would like to donate or provide assistance, please click here to contact the American Red Cross.