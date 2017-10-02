Help Humanity

In times of crisis, San Diegans come together to alleviate suffering, help those in need and strive to maintain human dignity for all. Please join the KFMB Stations, make a donation or give of your time to those who desperately need our help NOW.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS
This is a developing story, CLICK HERE for the latest information.
To locate a loved one, the City of Las Vegas issued this number: Call (866) 535-5654.
Family reunification center has been set up at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building B, in Las Vegas.
To donate blood in the Las Vegas area:
Labor Health & Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, or with United Blood Services at various locations in Nevada.
To donate blood outside the Las Vegas area:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO READ Important information issued by the San Diego Blood Bank regarding sending blood donations to Las Vegas. Make an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).
To make a monetary donation, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has started a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Sunday night's shooting.
MARIA RELIEF & AID TO PUERTO RICO
Residents of Puerto Rico desperately need help.
Below is a list of agencies providing direct aid: Hurricane Maria Children’s Relief Fund
UNICEF USA: Donate here
Click here for donation and relief agency information and how to reach loved ones.
Support Irma & Harvey Disaster Relief
Thank you for your generous donations. Together we raised more than $2 million dollars.
If you would like to donate or provide assistance, please click here to contact the American Red Cross.
A planned rally outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office in Vista to protest the GOP's latest tax plan shifted its course Tuesday in the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.
The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, and many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean hustled off stage.
A low-pressure system and a deep marine layer over San Diego County will keep temperatures slightly below October averages again Tuesday.
With every new mass shooting event, we ask ourselves the same question: What would I do if I were caught in the middle?
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.
Some San Diegans are returning home after spending the weekend in Las Vegas and sharing their reactions to Sunday's mass shooting.
A San Diego attorney was among 59 people killed by a gunman who opened fire with an arsenal of guns on a crowd at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, committing the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Hours after the Las Vegas shootings, authorities in Nevada began asking the public for blood donations to treat the wounded.