Humanitarian Aid

In times of crisis, San Diegans come together to alleviate suffering, help those in need and strive to maintain human dignity for all. Please join the KFMB Stations, make a donation or give of your time to those who desperately need our help NOW.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS
This is a developing story, CLICK HERE for the latest information.
To locate a loved one, the City of Las Vegas issued this number: Call (866) 535-5654.
Family reunification center has been set up at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building B, in Las Vegas.
To donate blood in the Las Vegas area:
Labor Health & Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, or with United Blood Services at various locations in Nevada.
To donate blood outside the Las Vegas area:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO READ Important information issued by the San Diego Blood Bank regarding sending blood donations to Las Vegas. Make an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).
To make a monetary donation, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has started a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Sunday night's shooting.
MARIA RELIEF & AID TO PUERTO RICO
Residents of Puerto Rico desperately need help. Below is a list of agencies providing direct aid: Hurricane Maria Children’s Relief Fund
UNICEF USA: Donate here
Click here for donation and relief agency information and how to reach loved ones.
Support Irma & Harvey Disaster Relief
Thank you for your generous donations. Together we raised more than $2 million dollars.
If you would like to donate or provide assistance, please click here to contact the American Red Cross.
An emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population, was approved Monday by the City Council.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape. At least 58 people died.
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.
The wife of a longtime News 8 employee was at the concert in Las Vegas on Sunday when the gunfire erupted.
Country singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage when gunfire broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted, leaving at least 58 people dead and hundreds injured, is scheduled to perform Saturday at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in San Diego.
The workweek begins Monday with cool, breezy conditions across San Diego County though temperatures are expected to rise again later in the week.
Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.
The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.
A fire that tore through a docked commercial fishing and research vessel Friday near Seaport Village was mostly out Sunday. The highest temperature reading from inside the ship was approximately 100 degrees Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said in an email.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
