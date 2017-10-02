San Diego attorney among those killed in Las Vegas shooting

An emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population, was approved Monday by the City Council.
A fire that tore through a docked fishing vessel over the weekend was finally out Monday. The 120-foot ship went up in flames Friday morning and continued to burn into Sunday afternoon.
The wife of a longtime News 8 employee was at the concert in Las Vegas on Sunday when the gunfire erupted.
The value of the San Diego region's agricultural product last year was $1.75 billion, a 2.6 percent increase over 2015, according to a crop report released Monday.
A San Diego attorney was among 59 people killed by a gunman who opened fire with an arsenal of guns on a crowd at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, committing the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape. At least 58 people died.
The city of San Diego library system Monday launched a literacy program designed to increase the number of books that parents and other caregivers read to young children.
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.
Country singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage when gunfire broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted, leaving at least 58 people dead and hundreds injured, is scheduled to perform Saturday at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in San Diego.
The workweek begins Monday with cool, breezy conditions across San Diego County though temperatures are expected to rise again later in the week.