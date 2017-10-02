San Diegans returning from Las Vegas react to mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Some San Diegans are returning home after spending the weekend in Las Vegas and sharing their reactions to Sunday's mass shooting.

With tears in her eyes, Holly Myers walked off a flight from Vegas and into her family's arms. Holly and her boyfriend Jimmy Howell were at the concert targeted by the gunman.

"It was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and everyone was on the floor," said Jimmy.

He said it took a couple seconds to realize what was going on, but then - during a short break between flying bullets - they made the decision to run.

"It was mayhem," said Jimmy. "People were jumping fences. People were trying to help as many people over as they could. It was crazy."

With so many shots fired they had no idea if it was one shooter or several and they didn't know where the bullets were coming from, so they said they just kept running hoping they were heading toward safety.

"As soon as we got out I called my mom and I was like, 'I love you.... I don't know what's going to happen.'" said Jimmy.

"It's just a horrific thing that happened," said a woman named Kathy who was babysitting her grandkids while her daughter and son-in-law were at the concert.

She didn't know anything about the shooting until she received a text from her son-in-law that said "tell the kids we love them, in case something happens. There are gunshots."

Kathy's family hid under the bleachers then ran after the shots stopped. They made it out without any physical injuries but the emotional scars run deep.

"They saw lots of people being shot down," said Kathy. "They were all hysterical."

Several people were seen at baggage claim at Lindbergh Field still wearing their concert wristbands. Most said they were too upset to talk about what happened.

"I'm lucky to be here," said Jimmy Howell. "You have someone shooting down from 32 stories - you're sitting ducks at that point. And it's just awful. It's so sad."