Long lines to donate blood in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hours after the Las Vegas shootings, authorities in Nevada began asking the public for blood donations to treat the wounded.

The San Diego Blood Bank released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas.

The San Diego Blood Bank is part of a national network of local blood banks. In times like this, they monitor supply across the country to make sure the blood supply gets to where it is needed. Currently, Las Vegas is not requesting blood be sent. We are being asked to stand ready to send blood to Las Vegas if called upon.

If you are able to come and donate, the blood may be used to help someone in need locally. And we will be prepared to support Las Vegas if called upon. Your donation can save up to three lives. The San Diego Blood Bank cannot do what it does without people like you who step up in times of need.

Make an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

News 8's Jeff Zevely reports from Mount Hope with how the San Diego Blood Bank is pitching in.

San Diegans are donating blood even though Las Vegas authorities say their supply is strong. Story tonight at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @sdbloodbank pic.twitter.com/dN9HfrvEnJ — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) October 2, 2017

The American Red Cross of San Diego is also responding to the Las Vegas tragedy. Following the shooting, the Red Cross provided more than 250 additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured.