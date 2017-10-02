From 'Judge Mathis' appearance to life of recovery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A guest of Morning Extra, Michael Morrison says he knows what it's like to reach rock bottom.

Michael was addicted to heroin and says when he appeared on the "Judge Mathis" show he heard the judge repeatedly call him a "dope head."

He said it was a turning point – he didn’t win the case but Judge Mathis offered him help.

In 2015, with two years of sobriety under his belt, Michael opened Fairmont Park Recovery House in San Diego. Michael recently opened his second recovery home in an effort to help more people in San Diego struggling with addiction.