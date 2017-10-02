From 'Judge Mathis' appearance to life of recovery

Some San Diegans are returning home after spending the weekend in Las Vegas and sharing their reactions to Sunday's mass shooting.
A San Diego attorney was among 59 people killed by a gunman who opened fire with an arsenal of guns on a crowd at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, committing the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Hours after the Las Vegas shootings, authorities in Nevada began asking the public for blood donations to treat the wounded.
An emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population, was approved Monday by the City Council.
A fire that tore through a docked fishing vessel over the weekend was finally out Monday. The 120-foot ship went up in flames Friday morning and continued to burn into Sunday afternoon.
The wife of a longtime News 8 employee was at the concert in Las Vegas on Sunday when the gunfire erupted.
The value of the San Diego region's agricultural product last year was $1.75 billion, a 2.6 percent increase over 2015, according to a crop report released Monday.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape. At least 58 people died.
The city of San Diego library system Monday launched a literacy program designed to increase the number of books that parents and other caregivers read to young children.