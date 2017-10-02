New reality competition series makes millennials live '90s style - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New reality competition series makes millennials live '90s style

(NEWS 8) — Before cell phones there were Palm Pilots, digital pets, big bangs and "Saved by the Bell." 

It's time to go back in time to the 1990s.  

Singer and actress Christina Milian spoke to Morning Extra about her latest project, hosting MTV's "'90s House" along with Lance Bass of *NSYNC fame.

On the show competitors will have to unplug their modern devices and only use '90s technology, entertainment, fashion and even catch phrases.  

The winner will take home $90,000 and a Mazda Miata.  

"90s House" airs Tuesdays at 11 p.m. on MTV. 

See a preview of the show in the video below.  
 

 To view on YouTube, click here

