John Cena Shares Steamy Kiss With Nikki Bella On Stage After Sexy 'Fifty-Shades'-Inspired 'DWTS' Routine

Crystal Hefner is mourning the loss of her late husband, Hugh Hefner, who died last week at the age of 91. "I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal told People. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest...



Crystal Hefner is mourning the loss of her late husband, Hugh Hefner, who died last week at the age of 91.

"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal told People. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest...