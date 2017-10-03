Tom Petty, Legendary Singer, Dead at 66

Good cover songs tell you a lot, not just about the person taking on the tunes but the original artist who created them.
It takes a lot of chutzpah to out your own spin on music that has hit the zeitgeist, mega-hits that everyone knows and loves, but often, it's to show respect for the music...
Tom Petty, one of the rock music world’s biggest stars and an American musical icon, died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He was 66.
Jimmy Kimmel was brought to tears multiple times while calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nikki Bella delivered one of her sexiest dances yet on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, and her fiancé, John Cena, was in the audience to cheer her on.
Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbot Band, is opening up about the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and adding his name to the growing list of celebrities calling for gun control reform.
Composer Nathan Barr isn’t a name an ordinary person would recognize, but scour his resume and one is bound to find a television show (True Blood, The Americans) or movie (Grindhouse, Hostel) they’ve obsessed over. Now, Barr is taking his talents to Flatliners, the modern remake of the 1...
Tom Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette, is paying tribute to her dad with a string of social media posts following Monday’s reports that the rocker is fighting for his life in the hospital.
Dancing With the Stars paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Monday's new live episode.
Country duo Big & Rich are sharing their horror at witnessing hysteria and panic erupt in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, after a gunman fired fatal shots at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.