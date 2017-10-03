Alan Bersten Steps in for Maks Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS' as the Pro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Alan Bersten Steps in for Maks Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS' as the Pro Deals With a 'Personal Issue'

Updated: Oct 2, 2017 10:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.