'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Teams Up With Ashton Kutcher to Help Fight Sextortion (Exclusive)

Good cover songs tell you a lot, not just about the person taking on the tunes but the original artist who created them. It takes a lot of chutzpah to out your own spin on music that has hit the zeitgeist, mega-hits that everyone knows and loves, but often, it's to show respect for the music...



Good cover songs tell you a lot, not just about the person taking on the tunes but the original artist who created them.

It takes a lot of chutzpah to out your own spin on music that has hit the zeitgeist, mega-hits that everyone knows and loves, but often, it's to show respect for the music...