Teresa Giudice’s ‘Standing Strong’: 7 Revelations From Her New Memoir -- From Divorce to Trump

“For so many people, learning is a chore, but laughing is not. If we can combine learning with laughing, you can teach anybody, anything,” says famed American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who does exactly that as host of the National Geographic talk show StarTalk, which returns ...
If you thought Teresa Giudice revealed all in her post-prison memoir, Turning the Tables, think again.
Out of the stories of tragedy and loss in Las Vegas, there have also been many tales of bravery and inspiration. On Tuesday morning, Today show host Savannah Guthrie was interviewing Tom McIntosh, a concert goer at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.
Miley Cyrus has joined the legions of stars who love Cardi B! The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer visited The Tonight Show on Monday where she played the “Musical Genre Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon.
No one is more pleased about J-Rod than Alex Rodriguez’s daughters. The former New York Yankees star, 42, and sports correspondent spoke with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday about his romance with Jennifer Lopez, revealing his daughters are thrilled by the match.
Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his life. The 36-year-old TV personality attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on Sunday, but left the event before the horrific mass shooting that took the lives of 59 people and injured hundreds more.
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has joined forces with Ashton Kutcher in the fight again sextortion.
Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his life. The 36-year-old TV personality attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on Sunday, but left the event before the horrific mass shooting that took the lives of 59 people and injured hundreds more.