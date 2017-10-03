Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public

A low-pressure system and a deep marine layer over San Diego County will keep temperatures slightly below October averages again Tuesday.
Three U.S.-based scientists won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for detecting faint ripples flying through the universe — the gravitational waves predicted a century ago by Albert Einstein.
The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, and many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean hustled off stage.
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.
Some San Diegans are returning home after spending the weekend in Las Vegas and sharing their reactions to Sunday's mass shooting.
A San Diego attorney was among 59 people killed by a gunman who opened fire with an arsenal of guns on a crowd at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, committing the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Hours after the Las Vegas shootings, authorities in Nevada began asking the public for blood donations to treat the wounded.
An emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population, was approved Monday by the City Council.
A fire that tore through a docked fishing vessel over the weekend was finally out Monday. The 120-foot ship went up in flames Friday morning and continued to burn into Sunday afternoon.