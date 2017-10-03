Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public

Posted: Updated:
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost floor. Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost floor.

ROME (AP) — Visitors to the Colosseum can now enjoy even more of the ancient amphitheater and the spectacular views it offers of Rome.

Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public for guided tours starting Nov. 1. Included in the visit is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to visit the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheap seats, since they were farthest away from the spectacle.

Today, however, the top two levels of the 52-meter (171-foot) high Colosseum offer priceless views of the stadium itself, as well as the nearby Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and the rest of Rome.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.