Halloween Baking Championship features 2 local bakers

(NEWS 8) - The Food Network's wildly popular Halloween Baking Championship is back for a third season and this time the show features two San Diego bakers (Don't worry, we won't spoil anything).

Jessica Scott, Executive Pastry Chef at Puesto, and Ray Vizcaino, Head Cake Director at Sugar & Scribe Bakery and owner of Mr. Cakes, are in the thick of the competition but they were both cordial on the Morning Extra set with News 8's Heather Myers Tuesday morning. Maybe because there were so yummy treats around.

Without giving away any of the sweet details of future episodes, the competitors shared some of their favorite parts about competing on the show and some of the biggest challenges they have been faced with in competition.

They also made a few signature desserts and let Heather help out.