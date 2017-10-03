Academy trains for quick response in active shooter situations

(NEWS 8) - Active shooter situations are seemingly becoming more frequent and have occurred recently in a variety of settings. With every new event, we ask ourselves the same question: What would I do if I were caught in the middle?

Dave Maynard is the master instructor at Warfighter Academy in Escondido, a firearms training facility that specializes in law enforcement, military, and home defense tactical training and also offers a course on active shooter situations.

Maynard offered several tips on how to best keep yourself and those you care about safe in a rain of bullets and made examples out of footage from Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas.

Check out the full interview with News 8's Nichelle Medina and Heather Myers and take a look at Warfighter Academy on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED