Tyra Banks and Erik Asla Split After 5 Years Together

Jennifer Hudson has a lot of love for her former co-stars, but she especially has a soft spot for Queen Bey.
Looks like there's trouble in the ballroom for Vanessa Lachey and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Some people might have forgotten that Mike O’Malley, who played Kurt Hummel’s dad and made you cry with his fatherly talks during six seasons of Glee, used to be a Nickelodeon game show host.
Kate Winslet finds it "fortunate" that she and Leonardo DiCaprio never caught feelings for one another.
The mass shooting that took the lives of 59 people and injured hundreds more on Sunday in Las Vegas has left Americans and the rest of the world with feelings of despair.
Kim Zolciak Biermann isn’t shy to share the No. 1 thing she says keeps her marriage to husband of nearly six years, Kroy, strong.
“For so many people, learning is a chore, but laughing is not. If we can combine learning with laughing, you can teach anybody, anything,” says famed American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who does exactly that as host of the National Geographic talk show StarTalk, which returns ...
If you thought Teresa Giudice revealed all in her post-prison memoir, Turning the Tables, think again.