Cyber security pro talks about latest Equifax breach news

(NEWS 8) - A recent update from Equifax regarding the September data breach says that hackers may have compromised the information of around 2.5 million more people than they originally thought.

ESET security researcher Stephen Cobb joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers to talk about the breach and some of the ways consumers can guard against having their personal data stolen. At the end of the interview, Cobb ran Dan and Heather through a cybersecurity quiz with $100 per question on the line. Spoiler Alert, the dynamic anchor duo went 4 for 4, sending $400 on its way to the National Cyber Security Alliance, the nation's leading cybersecurity non-profit and the group in charge of National Cyber Security Month.

