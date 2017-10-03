Cyber security pro talks about latest Equifax breach news

(NEWS 8) - A recent update from Equifax regarding the September data breach says that hackers may have compromised the information of around 2.5 million more people than they originally thought.
ESET security researcher Stephen Cobb joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers to talk about the breach and some of the ways consumers can guard against having their personal data stolen. At the end of the interview, Cobb ran Dan and Heather through a cybersecurity quiz with $100 per question on the line. Spoiler Alert, the dynamic anchor duo went 4 for 4, sending $400 on its way to the National Cyber Security Alliance, the nation's leading cybersecurity non-profit and the group in charge of National Cyber Security Month.
The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, and many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean hustled off stage.
With every new mass shooting event, we ask ourselves the same question: What would I do if I were caught in the middle?
A low-pressure system and a deep marine layer over San Diego County will keep temperatures slightly below October averages again Tuesday.
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.
Some San Diegans are returning home after spending the weekend in Las Vegas and sharing their reactions to Sunday's mass shooting.
A San Diego attorney was among 59 people killed by a gunman who opened fire with an arsenal of guns on a crowd at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, committing the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Hours after the Las Vegas shootings, authorities in Nevada began asking the public for blood donations to treat the wounded.
An emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population, was approved Monday by the City Council.
A fire that tore through a docked fishing vessel over the weekend was finally out Monday. The 120-foot ship went up in flames Friday morning and continued to burn into Sunday afternoon.