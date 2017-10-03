San Diego attorney and many from California among Las Vegas shooting victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.

Names of the shooting victims from California are now becoming known and memories of those who were gunned down are being shared.

Among those killed was Susan Smith, a 53-year-old mother of two who had worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District since 2001.

Susan Smith

A Facebook account for the school Smith worked at shared images of her and said she was a "wonderful woman" and an "advocate for our children."

John Phippen - a business owner from Santa Clarita - was also killed and his son was shot.

John Phippen

Zack Mesker of San Marcos was shot in the pelvis and is now in the ICU.

Zack Mesker

Also recovering in a hospital in Vegas is Jeffrey Koisher of Valley Center.

Jeffrey Koisher

Beloved San Diego attorney Jennifer Irvine was killed at 42 years old.

Jennifer Irvine

She was a longtime friend of News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska.

"She just loved life," said Kraska. "She just really enjoyed being around people."

Also killed was Rachael Parker- a 33-year-old records technician for Manhattan Beach Police.

Rachael Parker

"She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed," the department said in a statement.

28-year-old Christopher Roybal of Corona, who fought in Afghanistan, was also killed. Roybal served in the Navy for five years as a master-at-arms. His wife said he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Christopher Roybal

Angela Gomez, a cheerleader from Riverside and an actress with the Riverside Children's Theater was also among those killed.

Angela Gomez

"She was a cheerful young lady with a warm heart and loving spirit," a GoFundMe page reads.

Sandra Casey, a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School

Sandra Casey

"The world lost one of its true bright spots when Sandy was taken away from it," said her partner Christopher Willemse in a statement to CBS News. "She made the world a better place. She's been teaching for 11 years primarily at MBMS in Manhattan Beach [California]. She's kind, witty, and extremely funny! She loved the simple things, country music, running, and yoga!"

Jenny Parks, a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District, was married to her childhood sweetheart and the couple have two children. Jenny was killed and her husband Bobby was shot in the arm and hand, according to a friend.

Jenny Parks

Of Kern County, 20-year-old Bailey Schweitzer, whose family owns Bakersfield Speedway, was killed while attending the concert with her mother and best friend, according to a friend who spoke to CBS News.

Bailey Schweitzer

Also killed was Jack Beaton of Bakersfield, who was shot while shielding his wife.

Jack Beaton

Victor Link, who grew up in Shafter and lived in San Clemente was also killed.

Victor Link

Also killed was 34-year-old Disneyland employee Carrie Barnette from Riverside.

Carrie Barnette

50-year-old Stacee Etcheber - mother of two and wife of a San Francisco Police Officer was also killed.

Stacee Etcheber

"She's just a loving wife, a great mother. She's tough as nails and just the salt of the earth," her brother-in-law Al Etcheber said.

Among those recovering is Paige Gaspar - a Sonoma State student who was shot in her right side.

Paige Gaspar

For updates on all the Las Vegas shooting victims click here.

Many of those victims have GoFundMe pages set up to cover medical and funeral expenses, if you'd like to help the families of those victims, click the links in this story.

