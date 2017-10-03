In Wake of Vegas Shooting, Late Night Comics Let Go of Humor to Push for Gun Control

Video of the Las Vegas shooter's Mandalay Bay hotel suite has been revealed following Sunday’s tragedy.
Some terrified concertgoers jumped into a cab to escape the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night during Jason Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest festival.
Following Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas, each of the late night comics were clearly not in the mood for jokes as they opened their shows Monday.
More than $3 million in public donations have poured in to help victims of the worst mass shooting in the modern American history.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps was among the concertgoers whose good time turned into a nightmare at Sunday's Las Vegas music festival massacre.
Country star Jason Aldean says “something has changed in this country” amid the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, during which he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest music festival Sunday night.
An Australian tourist in Las Vegas has described the chaos that followed Sunday's horrific shooting that left 59 dead and hundreds at a country music festival.
Rock star Marilyn Manson has canceled his headlining tour after sustaining injuries during a performance in New York.
The upscale Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is the last hotel on the Las Vegas strip and is in close proximity to the site of Sunday night's horrific rampage that has become the deadliest shooting in modern American history.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty has died at a California hospital after being found unconscious at his home. He was 66.