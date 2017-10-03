Fashion Week San Diego celebrates 10 years of success - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fashion Week San Diego celebrates 10 years of success

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fashion Week San Diego is celebrating 10 years of the fashion and beauty industries.

For a decade the event has been praised as the largest and most impactful fashion event in the area.

With parties taking place before, after and even during the runway events. Events will be held from October 4 - 8.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives us the rundown from the Gaslamp.

For more information, Click Here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.