Inside Stephen Paddock's 1,700-Square-Foot Mandalay Bay Suite Wh - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Inside Stephen Paddock's 1,700-Square-Foot Mandalay Bay Suite Where He Staged Killing Spree

Updated: Oct 3, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.