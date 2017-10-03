Tax plan, gun control protesters rally at Rep. Issa's Vista office

VISTA (NEWS 8) - A planned rally outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office in Vista to protest the GOP's latest tax plan shifted its course Tuesday in the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The rally started off with a ceremonious banging of a drum -- 59 times in honor of those that lost their lives in the attack -- amid complete silence from the crowd.

The San Diego County chapter of the Brady Campaign and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, two groups that rally against gun violence, joined in on the weekly rally outside Rep. Issa's office. Protestors called for stricter weapons regulations, including tighter laws surrounding assault rifles, and decried loopholes that allow firearms to end up in the hands of criminals and mentally disturbed citizens.

"We have become so dulled to feeling anything," one protester said. "It's like we almost expect it now and nothing ever happens."

They called for Congress to create effective laws that would put an end to gun violence in the country.

"If concealed carry reciprocity passes, any person from any state, even with the laxest gun laws, can bring their guns into our state," another protestor said. "And you can imagine the situations that could occur."

News 8 reached out to the congressman Tuesday and he responded with a statement that read in part:

"Law enforcement must be given time to do their work so we can find out what happened and any possible motive behind the attacks so that we can have a clear picture of what occurred and what can be done to prevent it from happening again."

"Gun control has never worked anywhere," a counter-protester said. "The places in America with the highest murder rates also have the toughest gun control. what's proven to work, factually works, is allowing the people to keep and bear arms like the constitution said."

After wrapping up discussions about gun control, the conversation shifted to President Trump's new tax plan.

Retired school teacher Beverly Kanawi said the plan will negatively impact school children's education.

"If people can't afford to buy decent houses, they can't be homeowners, they can't pay property taxes, and our public school system has just slid, and slid, and slid and slid. And we know public schooling in very poor areas does not fair well."

Sign-wielding protestors called out chants for Issa to stand up for the middle class and vote against Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell's tax plan, claiming it gives unnecessary breaks to the wealthiest Americans while slashing deductions from the working class. They also argued that middle-class Californians stand to lose countless dollars from lost deductions on income taxes and state property.

The non-partisan Tax Policy Center said that 80 percent of total financial benefits would go to the top 1 percent of earners over the next decade while federal revenues would drop by more than $2.4 trillion over that time. The President's budget director, on the other hand, said that the plan will offset those losses by stimulating the economy.