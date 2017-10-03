USS Theodore Roosevelt, Bunker Hill to deploy for West Pacific, Persian Gulf

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and cruiser USS Bunker Hill are scheduled to leave San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf, the Navy announced Tuesday.
The mystery over who leaked a confidential City Attorney's memorandum on the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley was resolved Tuesday when Councilman Chris Cate stepped forward to claim responsibility.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
A planned rally outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office in Vista to protest the GOP's latest tax plan shifted its course Tuesday in the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.
The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, and many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean hustled off stage.
A low-pressure system and a deep marine layer over San Diego County will keep temperatures slightly below October averages again Tuesday.
With every new mass shooting event, we ask ourselves the same question: What would I do if I were caught in the middle?
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.