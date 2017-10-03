La Jolla Art & Wine Festival celebrates 9 years - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival celebrates 9 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Attendees will celebrate 9 years of fine wine, gourmet food, and live entertainment at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.   

Briana Ahern stopped by Morning Extra to give a preview of the two-day family friendly celebration. 

Organizers promise there will be lots of delicious bites to be had – including grilled cheese bread and cheese – and, of course, lots of beautiful art.  

Several artists – including painters and a photographer also joined Morning Extra to discuss their part in the festival.  

The La Jolla Art & Wine runs Saturday, Oct. 7  from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Girard Avenue. 

Over 150 artists from around the world with showcase their art including painting, photography, fine glass, woodwork, and jewelry design. 

There will also be craft beer offerings, over 40 wineries, a silent auction, live music, a free family art center and more.  

Visit ljawf.com for complete information. 

