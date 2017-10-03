Jason Aldean cancels shows in San Diego, LA and Anaheim

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Country music performer Jason Aldean canceled his scheduled Saturday night concert at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista in wake of the mass shooting that occurred while he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.



"I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do," Aldean said in a statement on Tuesday. "It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

He also canceled shows scheduled for Friday at The Forum in Inglewood and Sunday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. His tour is set to resume Oct. 12 in Tulsa.



He said his band's first time back onstage will be "a very tough and emotional thing for us," but they plan to get through it together and honor those killed by playing their songs for them.



"I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed," he said. "I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time."



Refunds are available at point of purchase, according to the statement.