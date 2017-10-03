San Diego woman convicted of killing husband and teen daughter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego woman convicted of killing husband and teen daughter

SAN CARLOS (NEWS 8) - A 60-year-old woman who shot her teenage daughter and her husband in their San Carlos condominium in 2012, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, has been convicted of two counts of second- degree murder.

Regina Johnson faces 80 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 17.

