Puerto Rico raises hurricane's official death count to 34

For the past couple of months, San Diegans have been spoiled with warm weather and sunshine. But what type of weather conditions can we expect as fall and winter approach? News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Mount Soledad with a preview.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
An off-duty San Diego police officer who survived Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas is sharing his story.
A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and her husband in their San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of second- degree murder.
Country music performer Jason Aldean canceled his scheduled Saturday night concert at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista in wake of the mass shooting that occurred while he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.
The San Diego International Film Festival is scheduled to open Wednesday with a screening of "Marshall" at the Balboa Theatre.
Attendees will celebrate 9 years of fine wine, gourmet food, and live entertainment at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and cruiser USS Bunker Hill are scheduled to leave San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf, the Navy announced Tuesday.
The mystery over who leaked a confidential City Attorney's memorandum on the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley was resolved Tuesday when Councilman Chris Cate stepped forward to claim responsibility.
A planned rally outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office in Vista to protest the GOP's latest tax plan shifted its course Tuesday in the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.