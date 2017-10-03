Off-duty SDPD officer who helped wounded during shooting shares story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An off-duty San Diego police officer who survived Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas is sharing his story.

Officer Tom McGrath was at the concert with his wife and friends.

As soon as they realized what was happening, they laid on the ground.

McGrath says they could see people around them being hit by gunfire.

During a lull in the shooting, the group ran and McGrath says he pushed his wife over a fence but soon lost track of her.

While he was trying to find her, he encountered several dead and wounded people.

"I came across a guy who was shot in the neck," McGrath said. "I had no shirt at that time but came across this guy who was just walking around with his shirt on his neck so I helped him out and I took him to the back of the parking lot...at that point we were trying to find people with trucks that we could do our own medivac and get people out of the scene."

McGrath was eventually able to reunite with his wife and friends.

None of them were injured.