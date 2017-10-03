Pickleball charity event to help feed San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the Bobby Riggs Tennis Club, where no matter who you root for, it's all for a good cause.

Pickleball "Battle of the Sexes" is a charity event that will raise money for Feeding San Diego and St. Jude's Hospital.

For more information about watching the match with pay-per-view, click here.