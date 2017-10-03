Pickleball charity event to help feed San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pickleball charity event to help feed San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.   

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the Bobby Riggs Tennis Club, where no matter who you root for, it's all for a good cause. 

Pickleball "Battle of the Sexes" is a charity event that will raise money for Feeding San Diego and St. Jude's Hospital.    

For more information about watching the match with pay-per-view, click here.   

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.