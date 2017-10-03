James Corden's Message After Las Vegas Tragedy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Corden's Message After Las Vegas Tragedy

After learning the news of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in United States history, James wonders what is keeping America from taking actual steps towards gun control and catching up with the rest of the developed world.

