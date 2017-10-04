Official: Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend arrives in US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

An official in the Philippines says the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend was in that country at the time of the attack.

Marilou Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

Philippines immigration spokeswoman Antonette Mangrobang said Wednesday that Danley had arrived in the Philippines on Sept. 25 on a flight from Hong Kong. That was nearly a week before her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, killed 59 people at a country music festival.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a "person of interest" in the investigation.

Mangrobang said local immigration authorities have been cooperating with U.S. officials on the investigation.

___

9:06 p.m.

A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport.

The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a "person of interest" after her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room, killing 59 people at a musical performance.