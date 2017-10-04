California lawmakers weigh free speech, public safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers listened and asked questions but offered no concrete solutions Tuesday in the first of several California legislative hearings planned to discuss how to balance free speech rights with public safety.
The hearings arose after a violent clash between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia in August. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, a Los Angeles Democrats, called for senators to look into potential legislation.
The struggle to facilitate controversial speech protected by the First Amendment while preventing violence is especially acute in California, where the San Francisco Bay Area has become an epicenter for clashes between conservative speakers who support President Donald Trump and left-wing "anti-fascist" demonstrators. The University of California, Berkeley has faced steep bills for law enforcement and security to keep the peace when conservative writers and provocateurs have attempted to speak on campus this year.
Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood said his agency, no stranger to protests, has had to adapt this year as anti-fascist demonstrators look to clash violently with supporters of conservative speakers on and near the University of California, Berkeley campus.
"A new thing for us really was how to police when you have two groups who are coming together potentially to fight, potentially armed with protective gear, padding, shields, weapons," Greenwood said.
In Sacramento, four people were charged in connection with a melee on the grounds of the State Capitol when more than 300 counter-protesters confronted about 30 members of the Traditionalist Workers Party in 2016.
Organizations representing minorities and marginalized groups told senators that hate crimes are increasing against African-Americans, Jews, Muslims, immigrants, LGBT people and others, and many go unreported.
Conservative writer Ben Shapiro warned lawmakers at Tuesday's hearing against trying to regulate hate speech, saying they must prevent violent demonstrators from having a "heckler's veto" to shut down speech that others don't want to hear.
"There's speech you don't like, there's speech I don't like," Shapiro told lawmakers "But if we can't agree that there's a difference between speech and violence, we're not going to be able to have a free state let alone a free country."
Shapiro blamed anti-fascist protesters for creating $600,000 in security costs when he spoke at an event organized by campus Republicans last month at UC Berkeley.
If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
The mystery over who leaked a confidential City Attorney's memorandum on the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley was resolved Tuesday when Councilman Chris Cate stepped forward to claim responsibility.
For the past couple of months, San Diegans have been spoiled with warm weather and sunshine. But what type of weather conditions can we expect as fall and winter approach? News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Mount Soledad with a preview.
An off-duty San Diego police officer who survived Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas is sharing his story.
A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and her husband in their San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of second- degree murder.
Country music performer Jason Aldean canceled his scheduled Saturday night concert at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista in wake of the mass shooting that occurred while he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.
The San Diego International Film Festival is scheduled to open Wednesday with a screening of "Marshall" at the Balboa Theatre.
Attendees will celebrate 9 years of fine wine, gourmet food, and live entertainment at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and cruiser USS Bunker Hill are scheduled to leave San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf, the Navy announced Tuesday.