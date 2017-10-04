Trump says it's a 'sad day' as he heads to Vegas

Firefighters rescued a driver from a car at 28th and Main Streets in Barrio Logan Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will begin rising Wednesday across San Diego County as the region braces for another round of hot weather over the weekend that could also bring with it dangerous fire conditions.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, and many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean hustled off stage.
If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.
The mystery over who leaked a confidential City Attorney's memorandum on the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley was resolved Tuesday when Councilman Chris Cate stepped forward to claim responsibility.
For the past couple of months, San Diegans have been spoiled with warm weather and sunshine. But what type of weather conditions can we expect as fall and winter approach? News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Mount Soledad with a preview.
An off-duty San Diego police officer who survived Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas is sharing his story.
A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and her husband in their San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of second- degree murder.
Country music performer Jason Aldean canceled his scheduled Saturday night concert at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista in wake of the mass shooting that occurred while he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.