Demi Lovato Reacts to Rumors That Her Song 'Ruin the Friendship' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demi Lovato Reacts to Rumors That Her Song 'Ruin the Friendship' Is About Nick Jonas

Updated: Oct 4, 2017 6:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.