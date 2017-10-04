Carson Daly Shares Heartbreaking Letter From His Late Mother Following His Return to 'Today' Show

Kim Zolciak Biermann said the one thing that would get her back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was a big check -- and we’re guessing Bravo delivered.
It’s time to say goodbye to Abby Sciuto! NCIS star Pauley Perrette took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that she’s exiting the hit CBS show after 15 seasons.
Carson Daly was still in a state of mourning when he returned to the Today show on Wednesday, less than a month after the death of his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso.
Does Demi Lovato want to ruin her friendship with Nick Jonas? The 25-year-old pop star sparked more hookup rumors with her longtime pal when her new album Tell Me You Love Me dropped last month, featuring her sexy new song, “Ruin the Friendship.”
It was an emotional night for Celine Dion as she returned to the stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, not too far away from where a gunman opened fire during a country music festival just two days prior.
Even Taylor Swift’s pals are over her “Bad Blood” with Katy Perry! Singer Andy Grammer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night where host Cohen asked him about the to longtime rift.
Their story will go on! Kate Winslet has signed on to James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Variety reports. This will be the first time the 41-year-old British actress will reunite with her Titanic director for a project since the 1997 Oscar-winning film.
Armie Hammer's latest film, Call Me By Your Name, is unlike anything the actor has done in the past, which he admits in OUT Magazine's November issue scared him at first.
Ryan Gosling’s youngest daughter, Amada, had the perfect introduction to New York City. The 36-year-old Blade Runner 2049 actor recounted the moment to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night.