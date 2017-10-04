Hungry? Save room for tacos at the Taste of North Park

(NEWS 8) - Wednesday is National Taco Day and Saturday is the Taste of North Park, so we decided to do combine the two for a yum-tastic taco celebration on the Morning Extra.

Chefs from Craft & Sea, City Tacos and Tamarindo showcased their stuff shells to give you an idea of what kinds of goodies you'll find this weekend in North Park.

More than 50 restaurants and 15 craft breweries will be there including your favorites from the neighborhood. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ticket options start at $35. North Park Main Street director Angela Landsberg also joined the set to offer some more details on the event.

Purchase tickets here.