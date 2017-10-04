'American Idol' Judges Luke Perry and Katy Perry Playfully Shade - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'American Idol' Judges Luke Perry and Katy Perry Playfully Shade Simon Cowell: 'We're All Artists' (Exclusive)

Updated: Oct 4, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.