Boy Killed in Crash as Dad Flees Walmart Where Cops Say He Shoplifted

Cops say a New Jersey boy was killed this week in a car crash that occurred as his father was allegedly fleeing police.
A sampling of heart-stopping footage recorded on police body cams, which show officers responding to Sunday's mass shooting, has been released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Ben Affleck is sorry for trying to hide the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor!In a posting on Facebook, Affleck expressed regret for getting PBS producers on the "Finding Your Roots" series to censor his ancestor's history as a slave owner.
With Jerry Seinfeld's apartment being recreated by Hulu as it releases all nine seasons of the iconic show online, we were reminded how it almost never happened.
An Oklahoma teacher trying to protect his family was shot dead during a home invasion robbery, police said.
Some of the hospitalized victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are opening up about the injuries they sustained and the horror they faced as a crazed gunman shot up an outdoor concert.