Idris Elba Says Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Feud Made Co-Hosting the 2016 Met Gala 'A Bit Awkward'

New American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are definitely planning to put their own spin on the hit singing competition's reboot.
New American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are definitely planning to put their own spin on the hit singing competition's reboot.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is taking "full responsibility" for his actions.
The 37-year-old dancer, who did not perform with Vanessa Lachey during this week's Guilty Pleasures-themed night on Dancing With the Stars due to "personal issues," took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to his partner a...