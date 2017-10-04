SD Fire-Rescue 5K, kids run and fire safety expo this Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SD Fire-Rescue 5K, kids run and fire safety expo this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Fire Prevention Week activities kick off this weekend with the San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run and Fire Safety Expo.  

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. J. Harris and San Diego Fire Rescue 5K co-chair, Amanda Lorenz stopped by Morning Extra to run Heather Myers through the Junior Firefighter Challenge Course and to share why "every second counts" and you should always "play two ways out."  

Fire Safety Expo activities include: 

  • Junior Firefighter Challenge course 
  • San Diego Fire-Rescue Department 
  • CPR/AED training with San Diego Project Heart Beat 
  • CERT San Diego  
  • Home Fire Escape Plans and other fire safety resources 

Registration is required for the 5K  and kids run but the Fire Safety Expo is free and open to the public. 

