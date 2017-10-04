Police: Man with gun may have tripped, shot himself in Mission Valley

The city of San Diego plans to join the cities of Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, and the Port of San Diego, in filing a lawsuit over a series of sewage spills in Tijuana that have fouled the water and air in the South Bay area.
Did you know that today is National Taco Day? In order to celebrate a local taco shop set up a pop-up. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is downtown to tell us where to find them.
Two off-duty San Diego Police Department officers who escaped gunfire at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night detailed their fight for survival in front of media at a news conference Tuesday at SDPD headquarters.
An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man appears to have accidentally shot himself in the leg outside Costco in Mission Valley.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Fire Prevention Week activities kick off this weekend with the San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run and Fire Safety Expo.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
The city of San Diego will provide a camping area for the homeless, with 24-hour security, bathrooms and storage, beginning Monday, the mayor's office announced Wednesday.
The Chula Vista Police Department confirmed Wednesday that an off-duty officer celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas with family was injured by gunfire during Sunday night's mass shooting.
Temperatures will begin rising Wednesday across San Diego County as the region braces for another round of hot weather over the weekend that could also bring with it dangerous fire conditions.