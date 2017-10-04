Police: Man with gun may have tripped, shot himself in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man appears to have accidentally shot himself in the leg outside Costco in Mission Valley.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say video they obtained shows a man walking through the parking lot carrying a bag before falling down several times.

Police say a white SUV pulled up and two men inside helped the victim into the vehicle before it sped off.

One shell casing was found at the scene.