The Links at Petco Park: Check out the nine-hole course

An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man appears to have accidentally shot himself in the leg outside Costco in Mission Valley.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Fire Prevention Week activities kick off this weekend with the San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run and Fire Safety Expo.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
The city of San Diego will provide a camping area for the homeless, with 24-hour security, bathrooms and storage, beginning Monday, the mayor's office announced Wednesday.
The Chula Vista Police Department confirmed Wednesday that an off-duty officer celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas with family was injured by gunfire during Sunday night's mass shooting.
Temperatures will begin rising Wednesday across San Diego County as the region braces for another round of hot weather over the weekend that could also bring with it dangerous fire conditions.
Firefighters rescued a driver from a car at 28th and Main Streets in Barrio Logan Wednesday morning.
The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, and many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean hustled off stage.
If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.