The Links at Petco Park: Check out the nine-hole course - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Links at Petco Park: Check out the nine-hole course

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego is a premier golf destination as Petco Park transforms into a nine-hole course. 

The makeover gives golfers a chance to tee off from the upper deck, a rooftop and even the field! 

The Links returns to Petco Park on October 5-10. Each hole will feature a unique theme and the opportunity to win great prizes.

As part of the experience, golfers will have the opportunity to take shots onto the playing field from various tees along a redesigned course within the ballpark.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Petco Park with all the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.