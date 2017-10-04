The Links at Petco Park: Check out the nine-hole course

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego is a premier golf destination as Petco Park transforms into a nine-hole course.

The makeover gives golfers a chance to tee off from the upper deck, a rooftop and even the field!

The Links returns to Petco Park on October 5-10. Each hole will feature a unique theme and the opportunity to win great prizes.

As part of the experience, golfers will have the opportunity to take shots onto the playing field from various tees along a redesigned course within the ballpark.



