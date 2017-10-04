John Stamos Announces New Amazon Series Inspired By His Early Life and Career

Tom Petty's death is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County coroner, a spokesperson for the office confirmed to ET on Wednesday.
John Stamos' life is headed to the small screen!
Brittany Aldean didn't think she'd make it.
Cheers to the happy couple, and their helpful best friend!
Mark Salling could be facing some prison time.
Kim Kardashian West isn't a fan of seeing bad photos of herself online.
Ryan Tedder is re-living some of his wild years.
Dakota Johnson had a famous fan at her latest movie screening on Tuesday night.
Idris Elba had a blast co-hosting the 2016 Met Gala! There was just one thing though...
The sisterhood is strong with these two!