San Diegans affected by Las Vegas shooting may qualify for local resources

The 2017-18 cruise season will bring an estimated 242,000 passengers to the city, the Port of San Diego announced Wednesday.
Fire conditions are heating up, here in San Diego. Strong winds and drier weather signal the start of fall, but they also signal fire danger. News 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles reports on what Cal Fire is doing to prepare and what you can do to help.
The county of San Diego is sending out nearly 994,000 property tax bills for this fiscal year, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Wedensday.
The Chula Vista Police Department confirmed Wednesday that an off-duty officer celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas with family was injured by gunfire during Sunday night's mass shooting.
San Diego County residents affected by Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas may qualify for local victim services and resources, including help paying for expenses associated with loss and recovery, District Attorney Summer Stephan said Wednesday.
The city of San Diego plans to join the cities of Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, and the Port of San Diego, in filing a lawsuit over a series of sewage spills in Tijuana that have fouled the water and air in the South Bay area.
Did you know that today is National Taco Day? In order to celebrate a local taco shop set up a pop-up. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is downtown to tell us where to find them.
Two off-duty San Diego Police Department officers who escaped gunfire at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night detailed their fight for survival in front of media at a news conference Tuesday at SDPD headquarters.
An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man appears to have accidentally shot himself in the leg outside Costco in Mission Valley.