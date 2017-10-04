San Diego County sending out nearly one million property tax bills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county of San Diego is sending out nearly 994,000 property tax bills for this fiscal year, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Wedensday.

The first installment of the secured property taxes is due on Nov. 1, McAllister said.

The taxes normally become delinquent on Dec. 10, but since that deadline falls on a Sunday, taxpayers will have an extra day to get their payments in by the close of business the next day.

"Rising home prices are pushing up property taxes," McAllister said.

"Our office is set to collect $6.05 billion in secured property taxes for 2017-2018, compared to $5.68 billion last year," he said. "We are sending tax bills to 4,732 new properties this cycle, which means building is also on the rise."

He said the tax notices are currently online for property owners to view at sdttc.com.

The bills can be paid online, with a mobile-friendly platform. Payments can also be made by phone at (855) 829-3773, by mail, or in person by visiting any of the five branch offices in the county.

"Last year, our office had a 99.2 percent collection rate," said McAllister. "We've seen for a while now that most San Diego taxpayers do the responsible thing and pay their property taxes on time, and we don't expect this year to be any different."

Property owners who have not received their mailed tax bill by Nov. 1 can access their bill online or call (877) 829-4732, he said.